GCSO PRESS RELEASE: Search Continues on Apalachicola River

SEARCH CONTINUES ON APALACHICOLA RIVER
An active search and rescue effort, that was initiated yesterday afternoon, in an area near Battle Bend along the Apalachicola River has transitioned into a recovery effort. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Wewahitchka Search and Rescue, and the Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue K-9 Team have continued the search today for William “Bill” Davis, Jr., (76) of Dalkeith. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:25 PM Central Time yesterday after Davis attempted to retrieve his boat that had floated away from his houseboat and did not return. His boat was located by a citizen that heard the call for help a short time later. Law enforcement, along with search and rescue volunteers, staged at Listers Landing and started searching for Davis. It is believed that he drowned. Davis is a beloved member of the community and served as the Fire Chief for the Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Department. “Our hearts ache for the Davis Family,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison, “Mr. Bill was known by many in our community and was a tireless servant.” Prepared by: Capt. Chris Buchanan Approved by: Sheriff Mike Harrison
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment