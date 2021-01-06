Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Looking for property along Florida's breathtaking Forgotten Coast?
𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗲𝘃𝘆𝘀 for all your real estate needs!
A family Real Estate team that loves to work and play hard along Florida's Forgotten Coast!
Choose expertise you can trust with
Visit them in downtown Port St. Joe, at 200-A Reid Avenue, visit them online at www.callthepeevys.com, or contact them at (850) 247-8385
𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 is an independent agency located at 221 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, Florida. The agency was established in 1943 by Frank Hannon to service the insurance needs of the people of Port St Joe and surrounding areas including Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
Their goals are to provide quality insurance products at an affordable price while offering service that is second to none.
They offer insurance services including Auto, Homeowners and Renters, Fire, Flood, Wind and more to keep you protected.
Home of the Original Flavored Crust® Pizza , Hungry Howie's makes every item fresh, fast and just for you!
At Hungry Howie's, they use only the freshest ingredients, like 100% mozzarella cheese and dough made fresh daily.
With over 40 years of experience, look no further than their famous crust to see why 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗲’𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗮 has an edge over its competition.
They are located at 418 Monument Ave, in Port St. Joe, visit them online at http://bit.ly/3hJUJdt, or contact them at (850) 229-9222.
From Sandi Reid Kennedy (via Facebook)
This is the second hardest post I’ve ever had to make... I was originally planning this Celebration for the 1st but changed it to the 9th due to the weather forecast. Due to Covid, I was going to keep it a small celebration but many keep sharing their desire to attend. If you do plan to attend, please be safe and socially distance. Baby Gray will be broadcasting live for those not attending in person. Prayers still needed and appreciated!
Rest In Peace - Bill Kennedy
Our town has experienced a tremendous loss from one of our most prominent community leaders. The love and support Bill Kennedy showed every day in our community is to be admired and should never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers to the Kennedy family, Sandie Kennedy has requested donations be made in Bill’s honor to continue the vision he had to fill Downtown Reid Avenue in Port St Joe with Christmas lights.
In addition to this GoFundMe account, an account has been set up at Centennial Bank under “Bill Kennedy Light Fund”. Checks can be dropped off at the bank , the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce or send a private message to us and we can arrange for picking up donations.
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
#LightItUpForBill #InGulf #lettherebelights
Due to heavy demand, we are currently out of COVID-19 vaccinations and are therefore not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments. We are collaborating with our state and federal partners to acquire more vaccinations to meet the needs of our community. If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination please pre-register using the link below:
Franklin County:
Gulf County:
The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County or “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
