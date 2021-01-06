The St. George Lighthouse Needs Your Help to Keep the Light Shining Bright!

Dear friends, members, and lovers of the St. George Island lighthouse –
The St. George Lighthouse Association has just embarked on the largest restoration project since its original reconstruction at the center of St. George Island in 2008. After the fall of the tower in 2005 on what is now Little St. George Island, a herculean effort was undertaken by our community to restore the lighthouse to its new place of prominence in the center of the Island. Thousands of hours of planning, research, fundraising, cleaning of bricks, and countless other tasks by members of the community restored the Cape St. George Lighthouse to its proper condition and since that time, it has welcomed guests to the Island every day, a shining beacon of what our community can do when asked.
The years after reconstruction have taken their toll on our tower. The salt air, storms, and elements have damaged our lantern room with extensive rust and cracked glass. After exhaustive research, speaking with experts, and a thorough bidding process, Razorback, LLC out of Tarpon Springs, Florida was selected to make the repairs. Razorback, LLC has years of expertise in restoration of lighthouses and other historic structures. The scope of work includes removing all the glass and sandblasting and painting the metal birdcage. After the sandblasting and painting is completed all new glass will be installed in the lantern room. The masonry tower will also be cleaned and painted. The work began on January 3rd and will ensure that our lighthouse is sound, safe, and better protected from the elements for years to come.
This work is expensive, but necessary. The total cost of the repairs is nearly $100,000. While we received a grant from the Florida Lighthouse Association (FLA) in the amount of $24,000 to help offset some of the costs, and we have the potential to receive an additional $10,000 from FLA to further offset the costs, our nonprofit organization will be self-funding the remainder.
2020 has been a crazy year and with the challenges associated with COVID-19 our organization has suffered significant financial losses from which it will take considerable time to recover – and that is why we need YOU! We need the help of the community that loves the St. George Lighthouse to help ensure that our light is shining bright for generations to come. There are many ways you can help keep the light shining. Please consider a donation to our “Keep the Light Shining” campaign. Each donation level comes with a gift to thank you for your generosity.
No comments:
Post a Comment