The Seed library checkout program is still going on at local libraries.
The Seed Library began in the Fall to encourage residents to plant native wildflowers and vegetables that provide food for pollinators and to help to spread knowledge about the important role insects and birds play in our ecosystem.
The program is a cooperative effort between The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, the friends of the Reserve, the Apalachicola Master Gardeners and our local libraries to provide free heirloom seeds to Franklin County residents.
They have seeds for vegetables, herbs, and fresh pollinator-friendly flowers.
The flowering plants help protect pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths which have seen their global population drop in recent years because of loss of habitat and the increased use of pesticides on roads and yards.
The seeds, along with information on how to plant them, are available at the Franklin County libraries in Eastpoint and in Carrabelle as well as the Apalachicola Municipal Library.
If you would like more information you can call the Reserve at 653-5951.
