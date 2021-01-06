The Franklin County Public Library is getting new tools to help educate local elementary aged students.
Library director Whitney Roundtree reported this week that the libraries are getting more Launchpads and Wonderbooks which are tablets that are pre-loaded with educational materials for children aged 3 to 10.
They do not require internet to use.
The library already had some of the tablets for pre-K and Kindergarten aged children.
The new tablets will come pre-loaded with subjects ranging from math and science to spelling and grammar suited for grades 3-5.
In all there will be 24 of the Launchpads and Wonderbooks for families to check out.
The purchase was made through a Florida CARES Act grant which provided nearly 2500.00 for the purchase.
