Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

Working with a knowledgeable, local real estate agent throughout the home buying or selling process is extremely beneficial 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 knows the Forgotten Coast
specializes in Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Cape San Blas, St. Joe Beach, WindMark Beach and Indian Pass with a team of nine qualified agents. They will gladly assist you in your selling and/or buying needs whether it's residential single family, multi family, vacant land or commercial.
CareerSource Gulf Coast provides world-class employment service in Florida's Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties, connecting employers with skilled talent and residents with employment and career development opportunities.
There is no charge for their services.
𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 also enjoys a strong partnership with Gulf Coast State College.
Their career center is located in Panama City at the intersection of Highway 231 and 19th Street, visit them online at www.careersourcegc.com, or contact them at (850) 872-4340.
Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States, providing electricity to 7.7 million retail customers in six states.
They have approximately 51,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity in the Carolinas, the Midwest and Florida – and natural gas distribution services serving more than 1.6 million customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas.
𝗗𝘂𝗸𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆's commercial business owns and operates diverse power generation assets in North America, including a portfolio of renewable energy assets. Visit them online at www.duke-energy.com, or contact them at (800) 769-3766.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes
This Is Garden Food to our business community.
Chef David Humbrecht started his culinary career in the kitchen of Swiss Air and continued his passion into the Swiss Army and then to the culturally diverse pallets of the United Nations. Chef David and his wife Natacha invite the public to celebrate their official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on January 15 from 5-8 pm ET. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages with a European flair.
** please note that in preparation of this event they will be closed on Friday at lunch
Rest In Peace - Bill Kennedy
Our town has experienced a tremendous loss from one of our most prominent community leaders. The love and support Bill Kennedy showed every day in our community is to be admired and should never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers to the Kennedy family, Sandie Kennedy has requested donations be made in Bill’s honor to continue the vision he had to fill Downtown Reid Avenue in Port St Joe with Christmas lights.
In addition to this GoFundMe account, an account has been set up at Centennial Bank under “Bill Kennedy Light Fund”. Checks can be dropped off at the bank , the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce or send a private message to us and we can arrange for picking up donations.
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
#LightItUpForBill #InGulf #lettherebelights
The health department and other local COVID19 vaccine registered providers are sharing the pre-registration list created in both counties to help meet the demand for the vaccine. Working off the same list, individuals are contacted for their appointment slot to receive their vaccine. If you ask any health care employee what it’s like to be part of this process, they will tell you they receive the deepest appreciation from these patients. This is what it’s all about. Protecting the ones who need it the most.
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination, please pre-register using the link below:
Gulf County:
The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
