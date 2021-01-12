Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says his officers along with the Carrabelle City police will be cracking down on driving infractions this week, particularly texting and driving and driving without a seat belt.
Texting and driving and driving without a seat belt are both primary offenses, which means you can be pulled over for them.
The penalty for first-time violators for texting and driving is $30 plus court costs, which could add up to more than $100.
If you are caught texting and driving in a school zone or work zone you face a $60 fine, court costs and three points added to the driver’s license.
The fine for a seatbelt violation in Florida is $30 for an adult and $60 for a child 5 and younger.
Sheriff Smith said deputies are always looking out for violtors but its not always a priority.
This week they will make it a priority – and there will be special hours every day this week where traffic violations will be their main focus.
The sheriff said the purpose of the initiative is to make local roads safer for all drivers, so please obey the laws so they don't have to pull you over and give you a ticket.
