There will be a meeting on Thursday to take comments from the general public about a proposed sidewalk along River Road from Mill Road to Highway 98.
Last month the Franklin County Commission agreed to seek funding for a multi-use path there because that area sees considerable foot traffic.
The grant money would come from the Florida Department of Transportation – the deadline to apply for the grant is in February.
The public is invited to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposal and voice any comments they might have.
The meeting will be held at the Carrabelle Christian Center at 142 River Road on Thursday, January 14th at 5:00 p.m.
People wishing to provide written letters of support for the sidewalk can e-mail them to
markc@franklincountyflorida.com.
