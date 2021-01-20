Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
🏡 Beach Properties Real Estate Group lead by Broker/Owner Kaye Haddock is a boutique real estate company serving Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, and Cape San Blas areas.
𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 prides itself on its high level of customer service and innovative marketing techniques. They strive to provide a professional "one-of-a-kind" experience to each of their real estate clients.
Visit them at 113 Monument Ave, in Port St. Joe, online at www.kayehaddock.com, or contact them at (850) 227-2500.
The Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative, dedicated to serving its membership.

﻿𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸, 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽, 𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗶𝗻, 𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿.

The 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 has three locations to serve their members. Their main office is located in downtown 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 at 502 Woodward Avenue, their first branch office is located in Northern Gulf County in 𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗸𝗮 at 101 East River Road, and their second branch office is located in 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 (Franklin County) at 282 US Highway 98. Each location has all of the capabilities needed to make financial transactions simple and convenient!

Visit them online at www.emeraldcoastfcu.com, or contact them at (850) 227-1156.
𝗗𝗿. 𝗠𝗮𝘆 & his entire team are committed to providing you with the exceptional dental service and the gentle care that you deserve from a dentist that cares, that's why Dr. May 'Guarantees' his work for 7 years.

Advanced & Gentle Dental Care Frank D. May, DMD offers general dental services for you and your entire family, as well as the most popular cosmetic procedures such as Ultrasonic cleaning, crowns and bridges, dental implants, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and tooth colored fillings and Invisalign tooth straightening.

Visit them at 319 Williams Avenue, in Port St. Joe, online at www.doctormay.com, or contact them at (850) 227-1123.

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link

1.      COVID19 Positivity Trends: Our positivity in Franklin and Gulf County has climbed and we want to see it go back down. What happened? Back to back holidays and travel related exposures, household clusters, and some outbreaks among organizations and businesses. Remember to follow CDC guidance (keep hands clean, wear a mask when you cannot socially distance, stay home when sick and avoid large crowds.


2.      Vaccine Update: We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to receive small shipments of the COVID19 vaccine. We are continuing to schedule appointments for individuals 65 and up using our pre-registration list. This list is also shared with other providers who are registered to administer the vaccine. We would like to thank Weems Memorial Hospital/EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and PanCare for your partnership and commitment to this vaccination project. Thank you for being community health heroes.
 
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination, please pre-register using the link below:

Gulf County:

For more information on the COVID-19 Vaccines, you can visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/vaccines

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Notice: Paycheck Protection Program resumed January 11, 2021 at 9am ET

SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for First Draw PPP Loans the week of January 11, 2021. SBA will begin accepting applications for Second Draw PPP Loans on January 13, 2021.
SBA is currently accepting Second Draw PPP loan applications from participating community financial institutions (CFIs) and lenders with under $1 billion in assets, which includes approximately 5,000 institutions, including community banks, credit unions, and farm credit institutions. Lender Match can help you find a participating lender. The program will open to all lenders on January 19, 2021.
Second Draw PPP Loans



﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment