Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

1. COVID19 Positivity Trends: Our positivity in Franklin and Gulf County has climbed and we want to see it go back down. What happened? Back to back holidays and travel related exposures, household clusters, and some outbreaks among organizations and businesses. Remember to follow CDC guidance (keep hands clean, wear a mask when you cannot socially distance, stay home when sick and avoid large crowds.
2. Vaccine Update: We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to receive small shipments of the COVID19 vaccine. We are continuing to schedule appointments for individuals 65 and up using our pre-registration list. This list is also shared with other providers who are registered to administer the vaccine. We would like to thank Weems Memorial Hospital/EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and PanCare for your partnership and commitment to this vaccination project. Thank you for being community health heroes.
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination, please pre-register using the link below:
The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
