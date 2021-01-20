Franklin County is considering restarting its recycling program.
County solid waste director Fonda Davis said he is in discussions with different groups to hopefully restart the program and with vendors to buy the recycled material.
Franklin County stopped its recycling program in February of 2020 because the program cost the county more money than its really worth.
The one exception was cardboard, which people can still recycle at various locations around the county.
The program faced a number of issues including people dumping their household trash in the recycling bins which required manpower to clean up.
The recycling bins and trucks are aging and need to be replaced which is another big expense.
The biggest issue was that there is just not much of a market for the recycled materials.
The price of recycling has dropped substantially in recent years because China is no longer accepting recycled materials.
Because of that the county was basically storing local recycling with nowhere to sell it – and were facing a situation where they didn't have enough space to keep it so it would have wound up in the landfill anyway.
Fonda said the discussions are ongoing but he is moving forward on making recycling happen again.
