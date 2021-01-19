There have been more than 1100 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, 1103 Franklin County residents have tested positive for COVID as well as 24 people from outside the county.
That's a total of 1127 positive cases – Franklin County's positivity rate is just above 20 percent.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 4 COVID-related deaths in Franklin County.
There have been 1,561 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and that includes 19 non-residents – Gulf County's positivity rate is just under 17 percent.
There have now been 31 Covid related deaths in Gulf County.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 50 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2,685th case on Tuesday and Liberty County reported its 941st.
There have been 33 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
