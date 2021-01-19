History Talks, Theatre and Chilly Fun - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Franklin County Parks Accessible to All
Many of Franklin County's prettiest parks are also accessible to everyone. The Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park features nine miles of pristine beaches, majestic dunes, coastal woodlands and a tranquil bay shoreline. The park also features amenities that make it accessible to everyone, regardless of their mobility challenges. According to Joshua Hodson, Park Manager, the St. George Island State Park is equipped with three non-motorized beach wheelchairs, two electric beach wheelchairs, a recumbent floating wheelchair and mobility mats allowing unobstructed beach, bay and campground access within the park. The wheelchairs are free for visitors and reservations can be made by calling the park office at 850-927-2111.
St. George Island's Lighthouse Park also features a mobi-mat handicap public beach access point to enable residents and visitors alike to enjoy Franklin County beaches.The mat is about 300' long and joins the sidewalk south of the basketball court to the edge of the dune line at the public beach. The mat comes in sections that are 50' in length which makes them easier to remove during storm events.
Located at the farthest east end of Franklin County, the Bald Point State Park features some of the most picturesque wilderness and isolated beaches along north Florida’s Gulf Coast. Located on Alligator Point, where Ochlockonee Bay meets Apalachee Bay, Bald Point features more than 4,000 acres of North Florida wilderness boasting a multitude of land and water activities. The Bald Point offers Mobi-Mat access to two Apalachee Bay beaches in the park; sunrise beach and North End beach. Other accessible amenities include one beach wheelchair, accessible picnic pavilions, multi-use trails and outdoor showers. Bald Point State Park also features accessible-friendly amenities including an accessible boardwalk and observation deck, outdoor showers/rinse stations, accessible picnic pavilions, a beach wheelchair and two Mobi-mat beach access mats. Reservations for the wheelchair can be made by calling the park office at 850-349-9146.
In Carrabelle, the Carrabelle Riverwalk & Wharf features informational kiosks outlining Carrabelle’s waterfront history, a cement boat launch ramp, handicap accessible fishing piers, fish cleaning stations and pavilion with picnic tables.The
Historical Society Hosts Talk on Pirate and Adventurer William Augustus Bowlegs Feb. 20
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will host a talk on “local pirate” William Augustus Bowles on Saturday, February 20 at 4 pm. The talk will be held at Apalachicola's Raney Carriage House and is part of the AAHS Spring Speaker series. The talk will be presented by noted historian James Hargrove who will narrate Bowles' short but adventure-packed life as a pirate and adventurer who was shipwrecked on St. George Island in 1799. Bowles, also known as Estajoca, was a Maryland-born Loyalist officer during the American Revolution, and later English adventurer and organizer of Native American attempts to create their own state outside of the control of the United States, Spain, or Great Britain. Details here.
Carrabelle History Museum Reschedules Program on Founding of Carrabelle for Feb. 27
The Carrabelle History Museum has rescheduled its history program entitled, “The Founding of Carrabelle” for February 27, beginning at 10am, at the C-Quarters Marina. Learn about the Founding Fathers of Carrabelle including Oliver Hudson Kelley. Hear from the man himself as a reinactor depicts what life was like in Carrabelle around the late 1800s. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. Reservations are required. Details.
Joint History Talk About Maps March 20
The Carrabelle History Museum in conjunction with AAHS will present a talk about early Apalachicola Maps. This program will feature Peter Cowdrey, early Florida map specialist, speaking about early maps of Apalachicola from the Cognetta Family Trust Collection. This program will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 4 - 5 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. Details here.
Join the Riverkeepers for Eco-Adventure Trips
Explore the Apalachicola River Basin on a series of eco-adventure hikes and paddles this winter. The Apalachicola Riverkeeper Association hosts monthly outings that are both are fun and educational. The trips are led by Riverkeeper volunteers and the trips are donation-based. Schedules are subject to change based on river and weather conditions.
February 20 – Explore a corner of hell by kayak… Tate’s Hell, that is. Paddle 7.5 total miles on the Crooked River and Brandy Creek in the remote southeast corner of Tate’s Hell Swamp.
March 27 – Explore Black Creek near Sumatra by kayak, a remote waterway canopied by cypress and tupelo trees. 4 miles, 2 hours.
Registration closes Thursdays prior to trip. Outings are limited in size and frequently fill up, so advanced registration is recommended. Please contact doug@apalachicolariverkeeper.org. Blackwater Creek photo by Doug Alderson
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Annual Parade March 13
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will hosts the 26th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Parade on Saturday, March 13 in Carrabelle. The Camp Gordon Johnston Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This community parade typically features vintage museum vehicles like the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen. In additional entries usually include other military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages.
Details.
SGI Chili Cookoff March 4-6
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 4-6. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders.
Plein Air Paintout Scheduled for March 19-28
More than 20 nationally acclaimed artists will gather on Florida's Forgotten Coast in March to participate in the 16th annual Florida's Forgotten Coast Plein Air Invitational, March 19-28. Painters will set up their easels and pull out their brushes to document the landscape and culture of authentic "Old Florida" The 10 day event will include activities at venues stretching more than 100 miles across Franklin, Gulf and eastern Bay Counties. Click here for more info.
Dearly Departed Production Feb.5-7
The Panhandle Players will present the southern comedy “Dearly Departed” February 5-7 at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola. There are limited tickets available for all three performances. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online only at PanhandlePlayers.com. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Features African American Servicemen Exhibit
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit to honor the country’s African-American Servicemen. This exhibit will run February 2-27. Details.
February Features Full Moon Lighthouse Event
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Saturday, February 27 from 6-8 pm at the lighthouse located west of Carrabelle. The February Full Moon is known as the Snow Moon. Guests can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast and see breathtaking views of the bay. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Details.
February Farmers, Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its February events on Saturday February 13 and 27 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, February 6 and again on February 20 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its February outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The February market dates are February 6 and 20. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
