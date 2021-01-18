The Friends of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is offering a $2,000.00 scholarship to a Franklin County 12th grade student.
The selected student will choose an area of interest and work with the Research Reserve staff to complete a project related to the mission of the Reserve.
100 total hours of service are required to complete the project by August 5th, 2021.
These hours would apply to Bright Futures community service hours.
If you would like to apply, you need to provide your Franklin County School Transcript, 3 letters of recommendation from Franklin County School Teachers or Administration, and a written proposal explaining your interest in the scholarship.
The information has to be submitted by March 31st.
You can submit your application to Jeff Dutrow, Education Coordinator at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve at jeff.dutrow@dep.state.fl.us
