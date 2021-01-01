Law enforcement agencies across the state are reminding drivers this month about Florida’s “Move Over” law.
The Florida “Move Over” law was enacted in 2002 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers and tow truck drivers who are stopped along Florida roadways doing their jobs.
The Move Over law was later expanded to include sanitation and utility vehicles.
Under the law, Drivers must move over when a patrol car, emergency vehicle or tow truck is stopped on the side of a road with lights flashing.
If they cannot move over safely, drivers have to slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
Violating the Move Over law can result in a fine and points on your driver license record.
