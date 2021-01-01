The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its semi-annual crime report on Thursday which shows the numbers and types of major crimes committed between January and June of this year.
There were 111 major crimes worked by the Sheriff's department in the first 6 months of this year.
Thats down 19 percent from the first 6 months of 2019.
There were no murders or robberies in the first 6 months of the year.
There were, however, 3 rapes - up from 1 in 2019.
There were 13 aggravated assaults, which is down from 35 the year before.
The report also shows 25 burglaries, 65 larcenies, and 5 motor vehicle thefts between January and June.
The report says about 47 percent of the cases have been cleared so far.
There were no crime numbers released for the Apalachicola or Carrabelle police departments.
If you would like to see the full semi-annual crime report for yourself – just follow the link we've set up on this story at oysterradio.com and at the oyster radio facebook page.
http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/Uniform-Crime-Report/Semi-Annual-Reports
