ST JOE BAY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Charlie!
Charlie is a 3 year old Canaan mix. He is a hurricane Dorian rescue dog and has been with us for over a year now. He is super friendly and sweet once he has earned your trust. He is wary of new people especially men and children due to his past. My favorite sport is tennis; give him a tennis ball and you'll have a friend for life. Charlie would love to be your only companion, he wants you all to himself! He is looking for a family who is willing to put in a little extra effort to earn the trust. Once he's out of his shell he absolutely loves the beach, car rides, walks, McDonald's plain cheeseburgers and lots of hugs.
--
Katie Graham - Office Manager
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
Call: 850-227-1103
officemanager@sjbhumanesociety.org
