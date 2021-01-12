Schools in Franklin and Gulf Counties are dealing with new COVID-19 cases.
Gulf County has canceled school for this Thursday and Friday because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Gulf County school superintended Jim Norton said there are about 150 students and staff who are out due to quarantine protocol or illness.
As a stop-gap measure to help deter the spread of COVID, the district made the decision to cancel school for Thursday, January 14th and Friday, January 15th.
With the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 18th, this will provide a five day respite which will slow the spread of COVID and prevent students from becoming increasingly further behind in coursework.
The Franklin County school is also dealing with COVID cases.
Franklin County School Administrators were notified on Monday of positive cases of COVID-19 impacting our elementary school and Bus 55.
The Gulf/Franklin Health Department is currently contact tracing and will make the decision as to who should be quarantined and for how long.
It will be necessary for several students to quarantine.
The health department will contact families that are impacted and provide further information.
If you feel your child is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them home until they are symptom free.
