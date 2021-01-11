January Wrack Line Newsletter

Save-the-Date: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 5-11, 2021
Florida’s Annual Winter Shorebird Survey starts on Friday, February 5th and continues through Thursday, February 11th. This week-long survey serves as the official statewide snapshot of coastal wintering shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. Please check the FSA website and Facebook group on January 25th for more details and to participate. We hope you enjoy this fun and challenging winter survey and Thank You for your continued efforts!
The Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) now holds 10 years of monitoring data! Each breeding season since 2011, FSA partners have diligently surveyed coastal and rooftop habitats across Florida in search of nesting shorebirds and seabirds, and entered their observations in the FSD. This dataset is being used to support conservation, management, and research – and you can explore it yourself!
Custom Search
The FSD’s Custom Search feature is the fastest way to explore FSD data. You can search by survey year, site type, location, and filter by additional search options like species. You can even include optional data like tracks and sources of disturbance. You can export the search results as an Excel file if you prefer to look at tables, or as a KMZ file if you prefer to explore the data in Google Earth.
Custom Search is great for at-a-glance exploration of data, but it has limitations – for example, you won’t be able to calculate population size using Custom Search results. Be sure to read the information in the Metadata, Disclaimer, and Data Dictionary each time you export data using Custom Search. If you have any questions or need help interpreting the search results, just email FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com. We are happy to answer any questions you may have about the data!
Data Requests
If you have a specific research question (for example, population size), it’s best to send a request directly to our data team. We can help refine your question and provide a dataset that is tailored to meet your needs. We have a small team handling data requests, and we work with you every step of the way to help answer your question. The amount of time each data request takes depends on the complexity of the question, so be sure to reach out as early as possible if you have a deadline.
Not sure if your question should be answered with Custom Search or a data request? Email us! We can advise you about the best way to access and use FSD data to answer your question.
No comments:
Post a Comment