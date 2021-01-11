The Denton Cove development in Apalachicola is expected to break ground next month.
Denton Cove is a 52 unit low-income housing development that will be built on more than a city block along 17th street and Avenue L near the old Apalachicola High school.
The project was controversial because it requires the city to vacate streets and alleyways on the site which led to opposition from neighboring homeowners and other city residents.
Concerns included the impact the development will have on neighboring property values and that changing the existing plat negatively affects the integrity and historic significance of Apalachicola.
The development was in court for years but in late 2019 a judge ruled that the city must allow the development to proceed.
Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos posted on facebook Thursday that the City has contracted with an experienced Planner/Engineer to review all construction drawings, including details such as stormwater and Water & Sewer connections.
He Said the city will also seek public comment on how the city should landscape the right-of-ways along 17th Street and Ave. L which the city owns.
