The chief judge of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit issued an order Thursday canceling all in-person jury trials in January.
The Second Circuit includes Leon, Gadsden, Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty and Wakulla counties.
In person non-jury trials have also been cancelled for Leon, Wakula and Gadsden Counties.
The action was taken because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in our area.
The judge cited the 7 day COVID positivity rate of over 10 percent for the circuit and a general 4 week trend of increasing cases ranging from 79 percent to 349 percent depending on the county.
The order applies to both county and circuit court.
http://2ndcircuit.leoncountyfl.gov/resources/COVID/2020-13_amend7.pdf
