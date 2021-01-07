Thursday, January 7, 2021

The chief judge of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit issued an order Thursday canceling all in-person jury trials in January

The Second Circuit includes Leon, Gadsden, Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty and Wakulla counties.

In person non-jury trials have also been cancelled for Leon, Wakula and Gadsden Counties.

The action was taken because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

The judge cited the 7 day COVID positivity rate of over 10 percent for the circuit and a general 4 week trend of increasing cases ranging from 79 percent to 349 percent depending on the county.

The order applies to both county and circuit court.

