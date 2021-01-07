Franklin County has agreed to purchase its own street sweeping machine to help clean local bridges as well as other roads when needed.
The board will spend a little over 45 thousand dollars on an SW8000.
The machine was brought to the sheriff's office for a demonstration where it did a good job of cleaning broken glass, rocks and piles of sand that were placed in the sheriff's parking lot.
The machine will make it easier for the sheriff's department to keep our bridges clean – the sheriff's office took over that duty on October 1st.
They use prison inmates to do the trash pickup.
The machine will be able to quickly remove glass, rocks, and sand that can't easily be removed by hand.
County coordinator Michel Moron said the unit could also be used to clean other areas in the county, like the parking lot on St. George Island, especially during the busy tourist season.
The funding for the purchase will come from the county's Right-of-Way maintenance budget.
Moron added that if the use of the sweeper/cleaner reduces the number of times the Sheriff needs inmates to clean the bridge, the cost savings could allow the county to reimburse the Right-of-Way budget from the Bridge Clean-up budget for the purchase.
