The St. George Lighthouse Association has just embarked on the largest restoration project since the original reconstruction of the lighthouse at the center of St. George Island in 2008.
Over the years, the lighthouse has seen a lot of damage from the elements which has led to several broken glass panes and significant rust on the bird cage of the lantern room.
Needed repairs include removing all of the glass and sandblasting and painting the bird cage with a special three paint process.
After the rust mitigation and sandblasting is complete, all new glass will be installed with enhanced window glazing and a new rubber gasketing systems.
The masonry tower will also be cleaned and painted.
The Lighthouse Association has hired a company called Razorback, LLC out of Tarpon Springs to make the repairs.
They began work on January the 3rd.
The lighthouse association did get a $24,000 grant from the Florida Lighthouse Association to help pay for the work, but they need more - The total cost of the repairs is nearly $100,000.
There are many ways to help – including donating to the “Keep the Light Shining” campaign.
Each donation level comes with a gift to thank you for your generosity.
Donations can range from 25 dollars, which makes you a lighthouse supporter and gets you a vinyl lighthouse sticker, to 10 thousand dollars, which makes you a light keeper and includes a special edition brick paver in Lighthouse Park with your family name.
You can get more information on the lighthouse an how to make a donation for the repairs at stgeorgelight.org or by calling 850-927-7745.
