There is a new art project seeking volunteers to help turn trash into art.
The multi-month project is designed to raise awareness of marine debris, It's part of a larger effort called Washed Ashore which was founded as a way to draw attention to the growing problem of the debris and trash that litter our oceans.
Every year tons of plastic trash makes its way into our waterways where it does considerable damage to the ecosystems and the animals who live there.
Birds, turtles, whales, and other creatures are killed by eating plastic or getting trapped in it.
If you would like to help draw attention to the problem, local volunteers are needed to help sanitize debris so it can be used to create unique sculptures.
You can find out more about the program at www.environmentalsculptures.com.
To volunteer, e-mail buena.brown@sgicivicclub.com.
