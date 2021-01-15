The Florida Bar has announced it will recognize 21 lawyers for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients including a few in our area.
The awards are intended to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal services to the poor by recognizing those who make public service commitments and to raise public awareness of the substantial volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers to those who cannot afford legal fees.
Among those being recognized are Lynwood F. Arnold, Jr. who worked with the Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee which covers 1st judicial circuit that includes Franklin, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Arnold was a member of the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee at the time of his death in August 2020 and was one of the first people to create a statewide model to deliver eviction relief and legal services to those in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arnold provided more than 1,500 hours in direct pro bono services since 2015, which is when record-keeping started.
Also being recognized is Cecile M. Scoon who works in the 14th judicial circuit that includes Gulf County.
For the past two years,Scoon has been the first vice president of the League of Women Voters Florida and its Action Chair on Amendment 4, establishing statewide training for attorneys to work with felons seeking to restore their voting rights.
The awards ceremony is slated for January 28th and will be streamed live online by the Supreme Court of Florida.
