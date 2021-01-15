HCOLA's African American History Festival will not be held this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
This would have been the 18th year of the event.
HCOLA, which is the Hillside Coalition of Laborers of Apalachicola, said they reached the difficult decision due to the ongoing pandemic, since COVID-19 disproportionately affects the African-American population.
They said they want to err on the side of caution and not host an event that could potentially become a super-spreader.
While the festival is cancelled, the group will still be proactive in celebrating African-American History Month.
H’COLA is working to plan smaller, safer events that can be socially distant and follow CDC safety guidelines.
H’COLA’s Legends panels, which highlight the accomplishments of many of The Hill’s residents, will be on display throughout the county during the month of February.
Businesses, government agencies and churches are encouraged to participate.
If you would like to display one visit HCOLA.org or call 653.7515.
