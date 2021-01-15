There have been nearly 1100 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 1074 Franklin County residents have tested positive for COVID as well as 24 people from outside the county.
That's a total of 1098 positive cases – and this week had some of the highest daily new case rates including 24 new cases on Monday and 23 on Wednesday.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 4 COVID-related deaths in Franklin County.
There have been 1,532 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and that includes 18 non-residents.
There have now been 31 Covid related deaths in Gulf County.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 48 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2,613th case this week and Liberty County reported its 923rd.
There have been 32 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment