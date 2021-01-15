A number of conservation groups have issued a formal notice of their intent to sue the National Marine Fisheries Service for weakening rules that prevent sea turtles from dying in shrimp trawl nets.
Their concern is a final rule which reversed course on a proposed rule about turtle excluder devices in shrimp trawl fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic which exempts turtle excluder devices on vessels smaller than 40 feet.
The suit claims the weakened rule will result in an estimated 1,300 preventable sea turtle deaths from smaller vessels each year.
In total five endangered and threatened sea turtle species are impacted by this rule, which becomes effective in April.
For decades turtle excluder devices have been required for large segments of the U.S. shrimp fleet, but certain gear types have been exempt, the proposed suit claims that results in approximately 3,000 preventable sea turtle deaths each year.
The notice gives the National Marine Fisheries Service 60 days to address the violations alleged in the letter before the groups actually file a lawsuit.
The conservation groups, which include the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Turtle Island Restoration Network — are represented by attorneys with Earthjustice.
