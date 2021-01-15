If you are a beginner fisherman and would like to learn how to fish better, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to help.
The FWC will hold a series of free Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics for beginner anglers age 16 and older to learn how to saltwater fish and help conserve our marine resources for the future.
Participants will be taught basic fishing skills including topics on conservation, rods and reels, tackle, baits, rigs, knot tying, habitats, fish handling, best practices and more.
The next class begins January the 19th.
The class includes seven separate 1-hour sessions held every Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET for seven consecutive weeks.
Anglers must be able to attend all seven sessions.
Additional clinics beging on March 9th and April 27th.
Participation is limited to 50 anglers per course and Registration is required and must be completed two days prior to the session date.
If you don't have the time for a seven week course, you can also sign up for a mini virtual clinic which is only 90 minutes long.
They will be held on one thursday each month starting on January the 28th – the last course will be held on June the 10th.
You can sign up for either course and get more information at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/outreach/
No comments:
Post a Comment