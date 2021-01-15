The St. George Island Volunteer Turtler's is starting an adopt-a-nest program and you can already adopt a sea turtle nest on St. George Island for the 2021 nesting season.
The cost is 50 dollars and the money helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the expenses of their sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for nest monitoring and evaluations on hatch success.
The group also provides care for hatchlings until they can be released.
The adoption includes a Personalized adoption certificate sent to your email, and Certificates for memorial sponsorships will be posted on the sponsored nest.
You will also receive an interactive map link where you can find your sponsored nest, a mention on the official SGI Volunteer Turtlers Facebook page and an end of the season summary of how the island nests did during 2021.
You can sign up on-line at eventbrite.
We have posted the link on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment