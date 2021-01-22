The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department says it will replace the swing sets at the St. George Island public beach in the near future.
The swingsets are showing signs of saltwater erosion and normal wear and tear and need to replaced to insure they are safe for people to use.
The swings will cost about 8000 dollars to replace.
The playground was constructed about 20 years ago and the equipment has been replaced a few times since then.
