The Franklin County Health department reported five new COVID-related deaths in Franklin County this week more than doubling the number of COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Two deaths were reported on Wednesday and three were reported on Thursday.
There have now been 9 COVID-related deaths in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
Franklin County has seen an increase in cases since the new year – there were 21 new cases reported on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday.
As of Thursday there have been 1164 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 25 people from outside the county.
Franklin County's positivity rate on Thursday was above 24 percent.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 1,602 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 31 Covid related deaths.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 48 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2779th case on Thursday and Liberty County reported its 958th case.
There have been 36 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
