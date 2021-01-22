October was another great month for tourism in Franklin County, even with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council director John Solomon reported this week that October tourist tax collections were were nearly 148 thousand dollars, the highest amount ever collected by the Franklin County TDC in the month of October.
The TDC collected almost 58 thousand dollars more last October than the year before -a nearly 65 percent increase.
Solomon said it is a great way to start off the new fiscal year.
Much of the increase can be attributed to the TDC's marketing of Franklin County as a great place to visit with plenty of outdoor activities and opportunities for social distancing.
The money collected by the Tourist tax is reinvested into Franklin County for tourist related services and amenities.
Currently the TDC is funding the construction of the new restrooms at the St. George Island public beach.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to the world to bring more visitors to our area.
