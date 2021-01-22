2020-21 hunting seasons aren't over yet!

Hunting Opportunities at FWC's Quail Enhancement Areas
There are still upcoming hunting opportunities at the FWC's quail enhancement areas (QEAs). QEAs are located in specified wildlife management areas and feature land management activities that benefit bobwhites. Before you head afield, please review the wildlife management area regulations brochure for the area you wish to hunt.
If you’re hunting quail on lands outside of the WMA system, you have through March 7.
Photo courtesy of Shane Wellendorf
Don’t let snipe season fly by!
Snipe season runs through Feb. 15 on lands outside of the wildlife management area system. If you plan to hunt snipe this season, please support FWC's research project to better understand this migratory game bird by submitting feathers from your harvested snipe to the FWC. If you harvest a snipe, please submit only the first primary feather from the right wing, along with the snipe harvest form. The feather and form can be mailed or dropped off at T.M. Goodwin, c/o Mark McBride, 3200 TM Goodwin Rd., Fellsmere, FL 32948.
Find information about hunting waterfowl and other migratory game birds.
Updates about the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Program
While the March 2021 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman event in West Palm Beach has been canceled, the FWC is planning a virtual BOW event for late spring/early summer. Stay tuned for more information about how to participate in this online opportunity and learn outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, boating, wildlife discovery, and more.
In addition, mark your calendars for the next in-person BOW event, which will be hosted at the Ocala Conservation Center Oct. 1-3, 2021.
New year, new hunts on the Youth Hunting Program calendar
We have 26 new hunts for wild turkey, alligator, wild hog, deer and quail on the Youth Hunting Program calendar. These mentored hunts provide youth who have never hunted with opportunities to learn about conservation and gain new outdoor skills. Please help us get the word out so we can introduce a new generation to hunting!
The Youth Hunting Program offers youth between 12 and 17 years of age mentored hunting opportunities. To participate, youth must successfully complete a hunter safety course and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers provide places to hunt, meals and mentors at these family-oriented hunts. In addition, these hunts will adhere to CDC guidelines related to social distancing.
Hunting Season Dates Outside of the WMA System
Public hunting opportunities
Limited entry/quota hunts
If you're interested public hunting opportunities, check out the deadlines to apply for the following limited entry/quota permits and log into your account at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply:
Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits
Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
No quota permit hunting opportunities at WMAs
Looking for a wildlife management area you can hunt without a quota permit? Check out the FWC's WMA Finder to find an area based on species, season, location and more. Find how-to information for WMA Finder and tips for using WMA brochures.
Show Your Hunting Pride on Your Ride!
Uphold Florida’s hunting traditions by buying the only DMV license plate that helps fund public hunting, wildlife habitat improvements, and efforts to promote conservation. There are more than 15,000 active plate holders today. Deer plate sales have allowed the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to fund over $1.3 million in hunting grants since 2014!
Help make sure that hunting always has a future in Florida by ordering your deer tag today.
