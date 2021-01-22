Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to take a look at the county rule that sets the allowed distance between wells and septic tanks on private property.
Franklin County requires a 100 foot separation between wells and septic tanks as a matter of public health so you don't have a problem of septic tanks leaching into the water supply.
State rules require 75 foot separation.
The issue was raised after a homeowner requested for a 20-foot variance for a well and septic from the 100-foot county requirement after her well was mistakenly drilled too close to the septic tank.
The issue was keeping the homeowner from being allowed to move into her home.
County commissioner Jessica Ward made the motion because she said the county rule is 30 years old and needs to be revisited and possible revised.
The county may just do away with its own rule and let the state standard take effect.
