County Commissioners have agreed to allow Apalachicola city commissioner Despina George to serve on the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
She will replace Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz on the board.
Mayor La Paz has served for the past 4 years.
Generally the position rotates between the two cities every two years.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is one of 11 Regional Planning Councils in Florida which local governments to cooperate on regional issues.
Each regional planning council acts as a bridge between state and local governments and represents areas with similar issues and needs.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers 9 counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
To be part of the council, each county must send one representative from the county commission and one from a city within the county.
The County Commission is represented by District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones.
