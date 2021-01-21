The Franklin County Health department reported two new COVID-related deaths in Franklin County this week.
There have now been 6 COVID-related deaths in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
Franklin County has seen an increase in cases since the new year – there were 21 new cases reported on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday there have been 1153 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 24 people from outside the county.
Franklin County's positivity rate on Wednesday was 22 percent.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 1,588 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 31 Covid related deaths.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 50 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 2,741st case on Wednesday and Liberty County reported its 952nd.
There have been 36 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
