The Franklin County solid waste department will have a little extra money to spend this year.
The County Commission on Tuesday approved an amendment to the state solid waste grant that helps fund operations at the landfill.
The change adds about 4500 dollars to the 90 thousand dollar grant.
The additional money was approved for the landfill last year but wasn't spent.
The state grant provides money to help offset the costs of handling local solid waste.
The money is provided annually to counties with fewer than 100 thousand residents.
The grant used to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, but it has been cut back over time.
Franklin County has used the money in the past primarily for capital outlay projects like buying new trucks and machinery.
