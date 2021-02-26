Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty and Wakulla Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting multiple prescribed burns today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
In Liberty County, a 4,669-acre prescribed burn will occur east of State Route 65, north of the Forest Service boundary with Tates Hell State Forest. In Wakulla County, a 3,114-acre prescribed burn will occur three miles northeast of Sopchoppy, Florida, south of Forest Service Road 357, and east of Forest Service Road 365. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
These are just two of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 69,400 acres have been proactively burned in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burns are in burn units 80 and 337. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
