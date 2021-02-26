There have been three more COVID related deaths in Franklin County since February the 13th including one this week.
As of Thursday there have been 1278 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 31 people from outside the county.
There have been 14 COVID related deaths.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 1,860 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 37 Covid related deaths.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 50 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 3151st case on Thursday and Liberty County reported its 1039th case.
There have been 51 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 15 in Liberty County.
The health department in Apalachicola is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing three days a week by appointments only.
You can call the Franklin County Health Department at 653-2111 to schedule your appointment.
