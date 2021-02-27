Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting multiple prescribed burns today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
There will be two prescribed fires today in Liberty County. One will be a 4,511-acre prescribed burn in the Mud Swamp Wilderness east of Forest Service Road 114, south of Forest Service Road 182. The other will be a 2,086-acre prescribed burn west of State Route 65, south of Forest Service Road 118. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
These are just two of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 77,200 acres have been proactively burned in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burns are in burn units 31 and 81. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
No comments:
Post a Comment