The recreational gray triggerfish season will open in most Gulf state and federal waters on Monday, March the 1st.
The triggerfish fishery will remain open until May 31st, closing June 1 through July 31 for an annual spawning season closure.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler which has to be renewed every year.
You can do that on-line at at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
You can learn more about gray triggerfish at MyFWC.com/Marine.
