Speckled trout will reopen to recreational fishing in the new Western Panhandle management zone starting on Monday, March 1st.
The Western Panhandle zone reaches from Escambia County through most of Gulf county except Indian Pass.
Speckled trout is off-limits in February in the Western Panhandle to protect speckled trout numbers..
The recreational bag limit for the western panhandle zone is three fish per person, per day.
The speckled trout size limit statewide is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one fish over 19 inches allowed per vessel.
