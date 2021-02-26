New rules for Florida's flounder fishery take effect on March the 1st.
The rules were approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in December after a stock status update found that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend in and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
The rule changes include Increasing the minimum size limit from 12 inches to 14 inches total length for recreational and commercial fishermen and reducing the recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish per person.
Recreational fishermen will see a closure of the fishery from October the 15th through November 30th every year.
Commercial fishermen will see a trip and vessel limit of 150 flounder from December the 1st through October the 14th and a 50 fish limit from October the 15th through November 30th.
The new rules also modify the incidental bycatch limit for commercial harvesters using non-allowable gear from 50 pounds to 50 fish per trip.
The rules will be in effect in state and federal waters.
No comments:
Post a Comment