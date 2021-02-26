FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet - FWC approves hunting rules, plus turkey season resources

Commission approves FWC’s hunting rule changes for 2021-2022
At the February 2021 meeting, the Commission approved 2021-2022 rule changes related to hunting and FWC-managed areas. Most rules will take effect July 1, 2021.
Included in this package are rules that establish hunting seasons and regulations at Orange Hammock WMA, a new 5,777-acre WMA in Sarasota County and at Everglades Headwaters WMA, Kissimmee Bend Unit, a new 3,992-acre WMA in Okeechobee County. Both of these areas provide new deer, turkey, and small game hunting opportunities in counties that currently have no public hunting options.
Rule changes are based on requests from staff, cooperators and stakeholders. The FWC seeks input on proposed changes throughout the rulemaking process to achieve regulations based on hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability. Learn more about the rulemaking process.
Get ready for turkey season with these resources
For those of you who thrill to the sound of a gobble thundering through the woods and seeing a tom in full strut, you don’t have much longer to wait! Spring turkey season dates on lands outside of the wildlife management area (WMA) system are March 6 through April 11 south of State Road 70 and March 20 through April 25 in the rest of the state.
We offer the following tools and resources to help you make the most of your spring wild turkey season.
Get more information at MyFWC.com/Turkey.
Photo courtesy of Jim Turlington
Python hunts for youth on the calendar!
The FWC is hosting two Youth Hunting Program python hunts this summer – June 25-27 and July 23-25 – to educate the next generation about conservation. Before both hunts, youth participants will receive training about why and how to safely remove these invasive constrictors from the wild. Then they’ll get a chance to use their new skills with oversight by mentors from our Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program.
If you know a youth who would be interested in hunting but doesn't have the opportunity, let them know about these and other youth hunts. Spots on these python hunts are limited so register for the following events today!
Learn more about the Youth Hunting Program.
New programs at Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp!
This summer, youth aged 8 to 17 can experience the outdoors through a variety of safe, fun and age appropriate week-long camps. At the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp, kids can become junior scientists and explore northeast Florida's unique ecosystems and take part in a wilderness camping adventure. Campers who have passed a hunter safety course can improve their shooting sports skills and high schoolers can build their leadership skills through a special camp opportunity. Camp operations comply with CDC guidelines, including reduced participant capacity to help ensure camper and staff safety.
Learn more and register NOW, spots are expected to fill up fast!
FWC approves regulations changes related to chronic wasting disease
At its February meeting, the FWC approved rule changes that prohibit importing or possessing whole carcasses or high-risk parts of deer, elk, moose, caribou and all other species of the deer family originating from any place outside of Florida. These rule changes continue the FWC's work to protect Florida’s deer populations by reducing the risk of chronic wasting disease (CWD) spreading into the state. The new rules replace FWC Executive Order 19-41 and do not include the permit option allowed under EO 19-41 to import whole deer or high-risk parts from properties in Georgia or Alabama provided certain requirements are met. Learn more about the new carcass importation rules, which go into effect July 1, 2021.
No comments:
Post a Comment