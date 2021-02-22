Covid hasn't stopped us! - An E-newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

And She Will Rise
Phoenix came to us from Animal Control in the condition you see in the picture above. She had a severe case of mange and secondary skin infection. She had a heavy load of intestinal parasites and was heartworm positive but she was sweet and wanted nothing more than to be seen for the beautiful dog she was.
We started treatment immediately and that gave her almost instant relief from the itchy, bleeding sores. We dewormed her and started her on antibiotics for the skin infection. We fed her, gave her a warm comfortable bed and of course the love and attention she so craved.
It didn't take long for her appearance to improve so we posted her picture on face book. We included this picture as well as a picture of her 3 weeks later. We received a call from a family who lives both in Jacksonville and Tallahassee saying they were interested in adopting her and could they make an appointment to meet her. Of course they could!
They came to meet Phoenix and it was love at first sight. Although she still had a ways to go, they could see the beauty in both her appearance and her soul. We had to keep her for a few more weeks of treatment, have her spayed and start her on her heartworm treatment. Phoenix was picked up this past Saturday and is now living her best life with her new family.
Footnote: We received a call today from the owner of Senna, the demon dog of Tik Toc fame. He informed us that Phoenix has been chosen to be the first recipient of their adoption sponsorship program. They are not only paying for her adoption fee but also her heartworm treatment. Thank you Senna!
