Monday, February 22, 2021

Welcome Spyglass Beauty - from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes
Spyglass Beauty
to our business community.
Join us today
February 22, 4:30 pm ET
407 Reid Ave Suite B, PSJ 32456
Festivities
and
Official Ribbon Cutting!
We look forward to seeing you TODAY!
Kelly Hundley and the Healers

  • 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
  • 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
  • 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
  • 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵

Please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at director@gulfchamber.org 850-227-1223 if you are interested in becoming a sponsor and/or a vendor at the event.
Vendor and Sponsor Forms


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Membership Link
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


at

