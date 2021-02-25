Thursday, February 25, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA REFIG 006
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-010

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: ST JOE PORT AUTHORITY 006-028
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-030

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP DRIDGE 019
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-047

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP SWATER PH 1 -005
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-048

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP SURFACE WATER 003
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-049

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA REFIG 005
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-009

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: PORT OF PSJ DREDGIGN 007-029
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-031

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BAYVIEW LONG EXE ORD
Location Id: 275962
Location Name: ST. JOE COMPANY LONG AVENUE BAYVIEW UNNAMED WETLANDS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 275962-010

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: TIMBER ISLAND ROAD RESURFACING
Location Id: 399453
Location Name: TIMBER ISLAND ROAD RESURFACING PROJECT
County: Franklin
Application Number: 399453-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH 004
Location Id: 185237
Location Name: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
County: Gulf
Application Number: 185237-025

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


