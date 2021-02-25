Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Leon and Liberty Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting multiple prescribed burns today in the Apalachicola National Forest.
In Leon County, a 2,459-acre prescribed burn will occur east of State Route 375 (Smith Creek Road), and north of Forest Service Road 318. In Liberty County, a 5,092-acre prescribed burn will occur south of Forest Highway 13, and east of Forest Service Road 120. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy; morning fog can mix with smoke and further decrease visibility.
These are just two of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2021 prescribed burning season. This season, approximately 62,000 acres have been proactively burned in the Apalachicola National Forest. Today’s burns are in burn units 60 and 239. View the Apalachicola’s planned burn map here: https://bit.ly/3kS9ZWf.
