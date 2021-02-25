The Franklin County School District is one off 22 groups in Florida to receive the Department of Education’s Perkins V Entrepreneurship Education and Training Grant.
The grant aims to help scale entrepreneurship-related initiatives across the state’s career and technical education programs.
The Franklin County School was awarded just over 45 thousand dollars to use at the high school level.
The money can fund a number of initiatives including teacher professional development and certification programs in entrepreneurship education to development of student idea-accelerator programs.
The grants also fund boot camps for budding entrepreneurs; and underwrite the costs associated with integrating entrepreneurship education and training into existing programs of study.
