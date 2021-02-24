If you would like to become a master gardener, open enrollment has begun for the UF/IFAS Franklin Master Gardener volunteer program course.
If you like helping people and learning how to garden the right way, the class is for you.
Training as a Master Gardener Volunteer will prepare you for volunteer work for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
You will be providing services to the residents of Franklin County for their home gardens.
The cost is $120 per application and the fee covers all materials and handouts you will need including the UF/IFAS Florida Master Gardener Volunteer book, name badge and polo shirt.
There are only 10 seats available, to be awarded on a first come-first served basis; Class availability will depend on at least four students registering.
The course will begin Wednesday, April 7 at the Extension Office in Apalachicola and runs for 13 weekly classes.
Ou can get more information about the course by calling the Wakulla County Extension Office at (850) 926-3931.
For your convenience, you can pay online at the UF/IFAS Franklin County Extension website with Eventbrite – https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/franklin/ and then go to the Master Gardener Volunteer page, PURCHASE TICKET link, along with the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Application 2021 printable document link.
